Sanders Morris Harris LLC Takes $2.34 Million Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 39,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 56,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. acquired 1,200 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $79,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,987 shares in the company, valued at $330,438.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total value of $286,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,656 shares of company stock worth $1,761,638 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $57.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.04. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.83 and a 52-week high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 262.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.54) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.09.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

