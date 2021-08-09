Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) PT Lowered to C$12.75 at National Bank Financial

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial to C$12.75 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lowered Sandstorm Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$13.50 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.66.

SSL stock opened at C$9.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.15. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of C$7.57 and a 52 week high of C$12.72. The company has a current ratio of 30.01, a quick ratio of 29.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

