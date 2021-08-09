Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.930-$1.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.65 billion-$1.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.
A number of research firms have issued reports on SANM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanmina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.
Shares of SANM stock opened at $38.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. Sanmina has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.09.
About Sanmina
Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.
