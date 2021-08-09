Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.930-$1.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.65 billion-$1.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SANM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanmina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of SANM stock opened at $38.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. Sanmina has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.09.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sanmina will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

