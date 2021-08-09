Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target Cut to C$42.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

SAP has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Saputo to C$40.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Saputo has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$43.00.

Shares of SAP opened at C$36.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.12 billion and a PE ratio of 24.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.85. Saputo has a 12 month low of C$31.85 and a 12 month high of C$42.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$36.92.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.64 billion. On average, analysts expect that Saputo will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is 45.72%.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

