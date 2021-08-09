Sarasin & Partners LLP Acquires 2,139 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in MSCI were worth $26,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in MSCI by 7.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MSCI by 96.1% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 5.0% during the first quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 11,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in MSCI by 11,293.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 335,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,638,000 after purchasing an additional 332,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total value of $1,557,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $597.57.

MSCI stock opened at $628.90 on Monday. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $336.03 and a 52 week high of $635.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $538.67. The company has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a PE ratio of 75.05 and a beta of 0.96.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.25 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. MSCI’s payout ratio is 39.85%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.