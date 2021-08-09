Sarasin & Partners LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,133,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424,477 shares during the period. Aramark accounts for 2.8% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Aramark were worth $265,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Aramark in the 1st quarter worth $191,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARMK opened at $35.10 on Monday. Aramark has a 1-year low of $21.87 and a 1-year high of $43.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.14. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Aramark will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.36.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

