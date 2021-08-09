Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $172.64 Million Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,264,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,763 shares during the quarter. Marriott International accounts for about 1.8% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned about 0.39% of Marriott International worth $172,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,059,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,948,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 46,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the period. 56.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $141.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.04. The firm has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a PE ratio of 132.33 and a beta of 1.88. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.62 and a 52 week high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

MAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist raised their target price on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.59.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

