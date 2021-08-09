Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $8.44 Million Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lessened its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 188,796 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $8,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,116.7% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.96, for a total transaction of $247,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,272,695.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.00, for a total value of $760,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,499 shares of company stock valued at $18,569,608 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $562.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $526.33. The firm has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13 and a beta of 1.59. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $246.83 and a 52 week high of $570.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.

ZBRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $460.50.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

