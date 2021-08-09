Sarasin & Partners LLP Purchases 12,011 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,011 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $4,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SAIL. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Knott David M purchased a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 34.2% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,855 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $97,832.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $170,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,270 shares of company stock valued at $2,657,861 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SAIL stock opened at $49.49 on Monday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.04 and a 12 month high of $64.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -247.44 and a beta of 1.88.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $90.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.58 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SAIL shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. SailPoint Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.79.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

