Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Boosts Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 80.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.94.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIS traded up $0.63 on Monday, hitting $134.45. The stock had a trading volume of 58,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,304. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.17 and a 52-week high of $156.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $83.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 955.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.67.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

