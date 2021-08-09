Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Buys 3,661 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $12,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,451.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 330,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,942,000 after purchasing an additional 308,786 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 493,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,943,000 after purchasing an additional 102,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.01. 30,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,377,053. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $103.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.92.

