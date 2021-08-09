Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $7.31 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC decreased its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $747,531,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,367,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,982 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in American Tower by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,296,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,027,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,240 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in American Tower by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,160,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $755,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $139,143,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total transaction of $28,311.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,779 shares of company stock worth $2,685,633. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $2.06 on Monday, reaching $280.06. The stock had a trading volume of 23,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,731. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $274.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $289.51.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. Research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 60.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.23.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.