Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,232,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,296,000 after buying an additional 1,302,137 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,305,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,559,000 after buying an additional 80,682 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,095,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,516,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,885,000 after buying an additional 75,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,218,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,710,000 after buying an additional 99,714 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.40. The company had a trading volume of 955 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,657. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.95. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.83 and a 1 year high of $79.58.

