Schaeffler’s (SCFLF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SCFLF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schaeffler from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schaeffler currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of Schaeffler stock opened at $8.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 434.50 and a beta of 1.06. Schaeffler has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Schaeffler had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schaeffler will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schaeffler AG is a holding company. The firm engages in the supply of products and solutions for the automotive and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial segments. The Automotive OEM segment organizes its business in the Engine Systems, Transmission Systems, E-Mobility, and Chassis Systems business divisions.

