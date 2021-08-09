Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 33,386 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 476.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,386 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in eXp World were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPI. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in eXp World by 172.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 106,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 67,670 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in eXp World by 227.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 99,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 68,909 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in eXp World by 125.3% during the first quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in eXp World by 187.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 238,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after purchasing an additional 155,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in eXp World by 42.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 85,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 25,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

EXPI stock opened at $49.09 on Monday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $90.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.88 and a beta of 2.83.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $999.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.82 million. eXp World had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 45.37%. eXp World’s revenue was up 182.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

In related news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $574,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,775,611.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $445,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 239,700 shares of company stock worth $8,635,540. 35.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EXPI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of eXp World in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

