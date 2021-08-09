Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 6,577 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 87.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,577 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Herc were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the first quarter worth about $81,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Herc by 19.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Herc by 66.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HRI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Herc from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Herc from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

In related news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $447,706.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,405. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRI stock opened at $124.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.55. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.95 and a 12 month high of $128.23.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $490.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.93 million. Herc had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 21.16%. Herc’s revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

