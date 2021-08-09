Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 7,475 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 1,254.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 464.0% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.29.

Shares of HII stock opened at $205.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.02. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.44 and a 12-month high of $224.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

In other news, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total value of $3,440,038.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,419 shares in the company, valued at $526,374.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $108,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,331,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,559 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,113. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.