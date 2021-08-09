Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 20,780 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 75.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 20,780 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $156.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.13. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $101.78 and a one year high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 5.05.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 22.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.84%.

MKSI has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.20.

In related news, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total value of $53,022.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

