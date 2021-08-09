Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 33.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,223 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $5,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. WT Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 94,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 96.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 44.9% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 608,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,629,000 after acquiring an additional 188,758 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 66.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 60,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 24,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 435,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,742,000 after acquiring an additional 15,035 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

SCHR traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.20. The stock had a trading volume of 12,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,427. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $56.29 and a twelve month high of $58.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.