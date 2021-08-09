Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 19.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.4% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $152.24 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.01. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $108.10 and a 52 week high of $153.36.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.