Scotiabank Raises Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target to C$50.00

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2021

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Spin Master from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

SNMSF stock traded down $2.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,255. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.49. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of $19.43 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

Analyst Recommendations for Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF)

