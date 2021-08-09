Scotiabank Raises Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target to C$50.00

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Spin Master from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Get Spin Master alerts:

SNMSF stock traded down $2.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,255. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.49. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of $19.43 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.