Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Bought by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,887 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $5,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,754,083 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $825,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,186 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,059,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $158,045,000 after purchasing an additional 112,427 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 262.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,933,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $148,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,573 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,899,801 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $145,798,000 after purchasing an additional 19,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 890,042 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $68,311,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.55.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,155.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STX traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.29. The company had a trading volume of 18,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,243,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $44.46 and a twelve month high of $106.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.51. The firm has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

