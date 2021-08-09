Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) will report $0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Sealed Air posted earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full-year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 887.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. Sealed Air’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SEE. UBS Group reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.08.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,815,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 6.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,360,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,532,000 after purchasing an additional 731,840 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 60.0% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,872,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,811,000 after purchasing an additional 702,384 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1,289.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 699,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,032,000 after purchasing an additional 649,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the first quarter valued at about $26,287,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sealed Air stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,809. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $59.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

