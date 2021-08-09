Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of SGAMY opened at $3.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.27. Sega Sammy has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $4.45.
About Sega Sammy
