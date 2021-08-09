Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of SGAMY opened at $3.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.27. Sega Sammy has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $4.45.

About Sega Sammy

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the game machine, entertainment contents, and resort businesses. The company's Pachislot and Pachinko Machines Business segment develops, manufactures, and sells pachislot and pachinko machines. Its Entertainment Contents Business segment is involved in the development and sale of digital game software, packaged game software, and amusement machines; development and operation of amusement centers; planning, production, and sale of animated films; and development, manufacture, and sale of toys.

