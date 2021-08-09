SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) will report $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.97. SEI Investments posted earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $4.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $475.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SEIC shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 52.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the first quarter worth $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 68.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 608 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 100.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 34.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 893 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,413. SEI Investments has a one year low of $48.70 and a one year high of $64.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

