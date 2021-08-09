Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.280-$1.280 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.65 billion-$10.65 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seiko Epson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Seiko Epson alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEKEY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.27. 10,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,534. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.90. Seiko Epson has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $9.52.

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products segments.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Seiko Epson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seiko Epson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.