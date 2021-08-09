Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Price Target Raised to $7.00

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SRTS. Zacks Investment Research cut Sensus Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.40.

Sensus Healthcare stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. Sensus Healthcare has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $6.09. The firm has a market cap of $59.69 million, a PE ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.91.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 39.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 34,699 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 73.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 8,980 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 23.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 11,105 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares during the period. 8.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

