Sentivate (SNTVT) Trading 4.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. One Sentivate coin can now be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sentivate has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. Sentivate has a total market cap of $31.97 million and $181,274.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00052792 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002482 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00014737 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $377.95 or 0.00827725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.00 or 0.00102923 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00040591 BTC.

Sentivate Coin Profile

Sentivate (CRYPTO:SNTVT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,583,525,479 coins. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate Coin Trading

