Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $269,000 Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 7.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 33,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 10,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $45.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.04. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.12. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $32.61 and a 12 month high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 35.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

