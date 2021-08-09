Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $109,000 in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TWI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Titan International by 498.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,010,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after buying an additional 841,855 shares in the last quarter. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Titan International in the 1st quarter worth $4,984,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Titan International by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 897,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,333,000 after buying an additional 327,708 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 662,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 269,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,709,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,986,000 after purchasing an additional 224,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWI opened at $8.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Titan International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $11.82. The company has a market cap of $539.30 million, a P/E ratio of -27.90 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.43.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Titan International had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

