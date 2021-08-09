Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $233,000 in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,101,000 after buying an additional 8,964,122 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,251,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,029,000 after buying an additional 535,410 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,661,000 after buying an additional 1,495,639 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,624,000 after buying an additional 2,047,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,520,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,928,000 after buying an additional 132,329 shares during the last quarter. 42.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.61 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $432.18.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $383.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.99 billion, a PE ratio of 132.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of -1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $368.10. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.00 and a 1-year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.32, for a total transaction of $2,312,464.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 197,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,236,017.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.83, for a total value of $790,424.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 312,492 shares of company stock worth $115,169,281. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

