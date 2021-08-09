Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in MetLife during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 65.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MET. UBS Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their target price on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MetLife stock opened at $60.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.42. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $67.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.30.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.