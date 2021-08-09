ShipChain (SHIP) Price Hits $0.0008

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One ShipChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ShipChain has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. ShipChain has a total market capitalization of $392,802.15 and $6.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ShipChain Coin Profile

SHIP is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

ShipChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

