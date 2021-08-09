Shoals Technologies Group (SHLS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SHLS opened at $32.72 on Monday. Shoals Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $44.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion and a PE ratio of 109.07.

SHLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.08.

In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 11,941 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $322,645.82.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

