Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €179.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAE has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($305.88) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($236.47) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shop Apotheke Europe has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €190.00 ($223.53).

ETR:SAE opened at €121.20 ($142.59) on Friday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a one year low of €117.00 ($137.65) and a one year high of €249.00 ($292.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and a PE ratio of -103.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €145.46.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

