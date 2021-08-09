Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SIEGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.00.

OTCMKTS SIEGY opened at $82.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.31. The company has a market cap of $140.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $63.52 and a 1-year high of $88.17.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $17.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 billion. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 11.12%. As a group, analysts expect that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

