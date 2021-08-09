Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
SIEGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.00.
OTCMKTS SIEGY opened at $82.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.31. The company has a market cap of $140.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $63.52 and a 1-year high of $88.17.
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.
Featured Story: Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.