Siemens Energy’s (SMEGF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reissued their buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Siemens Energy currently has an average rating of Buy.

SMEGF stock opened at $27.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.66. Siemens Energy has a 1 year low of $20.65 and a 1 year high of $42.06.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

