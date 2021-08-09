Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.59.

Several analysts have issued reports on GCTAF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the quarter. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy comprises 0.5% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $5,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

OTCMKTS:GCTAF remained flat at $$27.60 during midday trading on Wednesday. 72 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,501. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a one year low of $24.03 and a one year high of $48.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.46.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

