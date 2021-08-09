SkinCoin (SKIN) Price Reaches $0.0023 on Major Exchanges

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One SkinCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. SkinCoin has a market capitalization of $205,432.02 and approximately $29,145.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SkinCoin has traded up 20.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00053076 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002489 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00014892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $380.55 or 0.00828892 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.43 or 0.00105483 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00040142 BTC.

SkinCoin Profile

SkinCoin (SKIN) is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SkinCoin is skincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

Buying and Selling SkinCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SkinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SkinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

