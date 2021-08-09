Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Price Target Increased to $83.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) had its target price lifted by Craig Hallum from $67.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyline Champion from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Skyline Champion from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skyline Champion has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.25.

Shares of SKY stock opened at $59.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.09. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01 and a beta of 2.19. Skyline Champion has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $61.96.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 16.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $3,007,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,824,146.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 11,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $595,646.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,355.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 199,692 shares of company stock worth $9,912,648. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKY. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 2,684.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,695,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,868 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,176,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Skyline Champion by 38.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,189,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,826,000 after buying an additional 329,046 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,914,000. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

