Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,188 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 745,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $136,793,000 after buying an additional 407,271 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 715,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $130,798,000 after buying an additional 389,184 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $64,972,000. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 675,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $123,849,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 447.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 315,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $57,872,000 after buying an additional 257,779 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $186.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.72 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.22.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $2,350,110.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

