SL Advisors LLC Purchases 459 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

SL Advisors LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 1.5% of SL Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,370 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 65,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 118,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after purchasing an additional 30,651 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 24,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Langenberg & Company raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.77.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $120,358.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 71,464 shares of company stock worth $6,097,611 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.23. 86,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,503,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $89.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

