Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target Raised to C$39.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial to C$39.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sleep Country Canada’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

ZZZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$39.86.

Shares of Sleep Country Canada stock opened at C$33.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.52. Sleep Country Canada has a 1-year low of C$19.13 and a 1-year high of C$35.70.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$183.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$162.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.324461 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.70%.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

