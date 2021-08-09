Smartlands Network 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $24,904.00 (SLT)

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. One Smartlands Network coin can currently be bought for about $4.76 or 0.00010437 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Smartlands Network has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. Smartlands Network has a total market capitalization of $24.28 million and approximately $24,904.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00052540 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002483 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014834 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.84 or 0.00830809 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.97 or 0.00102999 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00040548 BTC.

Smartlands Network Profile

Smartlands Network (SLT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 coins. The official website for Smartlands Network is smartlands.network . Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao

According to CryptoCompare, “Social Lending Network is a financial loan ecosystem built on blockchain technology with the aim of establishing an efficient and convenient financial loan token. SLN platform offers to its users' different use cases being the main ones a decentralised digital wallet, identity authentication and a social network to the participants. Social Lending Network issued the SLT token. SLT token is an Ethereum based token (ERC20) that will allow the users to apply to Credit Lending, Collateral Lending, Wealth Management and Distributed ABS. “

Smartlands Network Coin Trading

