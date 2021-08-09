SnowSwap (SNOW) Trading 17.9% Lower Over Last Week

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 9th. One SnowSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.45 or 0.00016243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. SnowSwap has a market cap of $2.43 million and $272,852.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00044594 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.22 or 0.00135675 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.49 or 0.00144991 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,832.69 or 0.99947150 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002631 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $353.77 or 0.00771465 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,655 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

