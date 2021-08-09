Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 0.6% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,966,000 after buying an additional 371,073 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,671,000 after buying an additional 264,123 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,378,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,402,000 after buying an additional 369,295 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,233,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,787,000 after buying an additional 19,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,503,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,982,000 after buying an additional 144,610 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $106.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.38. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $108.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.