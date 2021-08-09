Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Has $9.58 Million Stock Position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Vanguard U.S. Value Factor accounts for about 3.9% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $9,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 5,967.6% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor stock opened at $99.29 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.64.

