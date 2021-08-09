Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Invests $595,000 in Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 55,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Sigilon Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 197.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $42,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $101,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sigilon Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Daniel Griffith Anderson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,022,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,222,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGTX opened at $4.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.44. The company has a market cap of $154.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.15. Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $54.32.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.10.

Sigilon Therapeutics Company Profile

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.