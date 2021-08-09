Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Takes $216,000 Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 245.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $40.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.85. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

