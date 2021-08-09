South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “South Jersey Industries, Inc., an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy solutions to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. South Jersey Gas delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to customers in southern New Jersey. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; acquiring and marketing natural gas and electricity for retail customers; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream is also an SJI subsidiary and houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. “

SJI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Williams Capital restated a buy rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded South Jersey Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded South Jersey Industries from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. South Jersey Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.63.

Shares of NYSE SJI opened at $25.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85. South Jersey Industries has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $29.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.31.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $311.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.37 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is currently 72.02%.

In related news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $145,013.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,049.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,436,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,123,000 after acquiring an additional 604,340 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,196,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,179,000 after buying an additional 323,470 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,417,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,592,000 after buying an additional 183,955 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,011,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,088,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,153,000 after purchasing an additional 356,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

